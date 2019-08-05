PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — A fistfight between two men in the middle of Pacific Coast Highway Sunday afternoon was caught on camera.

Joe Climan was on his way home when he noticed traffic had stopped and a crowd had gathered around a couple of cars on PCH. He got out of his vehicle and started recording video on his cell phone.

He says the two men were shouting and grabbing each other and exchanging blows. Bystanders tried to break up the fight.

“I saw a larger bald guy outside of his car and he seemed to be the aggressor at first and was reaching into the other gentleman’s car and punching him in the face,” Climan says, “But then the guy that was still in the car… had like a death grip on the other guy’s shirt and would not let him go. At a certain point the other guy was saying, ‘Let me go’ and they just continued punching each other. It was really busy on the street and it was hot and everybody was trying to get to the beach and I think it ended up getting to these guys.”

The two men stopped fighting and eventually drove off. Climan doesn’t think a police report was filed.