WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Cancer survivors received a day of beauty at a West Hollywood salon thanks to a cancer research foundation.

Heidi Cohen has Stage 4 cancer and is currently being treated with chemotherapy.

“It’s called endometrial cancer. I’ve been in chemo. I’ve had 5 sessions,” Cohen said. “I have no hair on my head, no eyebrows, no lashes. That’s what happens with chemo.”

Cohen’s mother flew up from Florida and the pair spent the day at B-2-V salon for a little pampering.

“I took myself here today because I felt like it was time to treat myself to something nice,” said Cohen.

Cohen’s mom, Arlene Dwoskin, is also a cancer survivor.

“Heidi and I are going to use this time when she feels good to play,” said Dwoskin. “Going through [cancer], sweetheart, it’s a hell. Whoever does have cancer, put a smile on your face and a laugh in your heart. It carries you through.”

They signed up for a day of beauty thanks to the Tower Cancer Research Foundation, which brought together different beauty experts to brighten the day of those affected by this horrible disease.

Tower Cancer Research Foundation’s Linda David “It’s such a beautiful community and opportunity to help cancer patients not only survive but thrive.”

Every stylist volunteered their time and their products.

Joy McNeil with Nars Cosmetics told CBSLA, “We want to make a positive difference in the lives of women so everything about an event like this brings me eternal joy.”

Although a makeover may seem like a band-aid in this battle, the women receiving them say it’s so much more.

“I don’t know how to apply a lot of makeup, my life is different now. I’m aging, going through chemo, my skin is different, everything is different,” Cohen said. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed that I beat it this time.”