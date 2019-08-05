ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was killed early Monday on the 10 Freeway through Alhambra.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway, just east of Atlantic Boulevard. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gender and age of the pedestrian was not available, and it’s not clear if the person had gotten out of a car.

A Sigalert was issued for all eastbound lanes and the Fremont Avenue onramp immediately after the crash, but the Express Lanes reopened at 4:20 a.m.

Lanes were closed for the fatal crash investigation through at least 6:30 a.m.