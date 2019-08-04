Comments
ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — Southern California Edison officials say all remaining customers who had been without power since Friday night have had their service restored as of Sunday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — Southern California Edison officials say all remaining customers who had been without power since Friday night have had their service restored as of Sunday morning.
Some customers may experience momentary outages, though as they are switched back to their normal source of power.
The outage impacted around 28,000 customers mainly in Irvine and Newport Beach and temporarily shutdown operations at John Wayne Airport.
#IrvineOutage Update: All impacted customers have had power restored as of 4:14 am. Over the coming days, some customers may experience a momentary outage as they’re switched back to their normal source of power. Thank you to all for your patience during this restoration effort. pic.twitter.com/3kGkMXccWF
— SCE (@SCE) August 4, 2019
The outage was caused by a fire at a substation, according to Southern California Edison.
You must log in to post a comment.