ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — Southern California Edison officials say all remaining customers who had been without power since Friday night have had their service restored as of Sunday morning.

Some customers may experience momentary outages, though as they are switched back to their normal source of power.

The outage impacted around 28,000 customers mainly in Irvine and Newport Beach and temporarily shutdown operations at John Wayne Airport.

The outage was caused by a fire at a substation, according to Southern California Edison.

 

 

 

