Filed Under:Brush Fire, Castaic, Five Fire

CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Fire crews say the so-called “Five Fire” in Castaic is now 60 percent contained and that they hope to have it fully contained by the end of the day Sunday.

Caltrans has also reopened one of the two lanes of I-5 north of Templin Highway that were closed Saturday as crews battled the 150 acre brush fire. They expect the right lane to remain closed until 8 pm Sunday.

 

 

 

