CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Fire crews say the so-called “Five Fire” in Castaic is now 60 percent contained and that they hope to have it fully contained by the end of the day Sunday.
Caltrans has also reopened one of the two lanes of I-5 north of Templin Highway that were closed Saturday as crews battled the 150 acre brush fire. They expect the right lane to remain closed until 8 pm Sunday.
NB I-5 past Templin Highway only right lane remains CLOSED. Expected to be closed until 8pm per CHP. (Water drop photo from Sat 8/3). https://t.co/OeF6PEdCEa pic.twitter.com/qJRlMVvB9s
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 4, 2019
