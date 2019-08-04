



EL PASO, TEXAS (CBSLA) — The shooting suspect in the El Paso mass shooting has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. He’s been booked on state capital murder charges and is currently being held in an El Paso jail.

Police are investigating a manifesto apparently written by the suspect, in which he denounces the increasing Hispanic population in Texas and cites it as one reason for his actions.

“Right now, we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree he has a nexus to a potential hate crime,” El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said at a press conference.

Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in the attack, which occurred in a shopping area Saturday.