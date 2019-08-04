VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — A Victorville woman says she witnessed her pet sitter throwing her 10-month-old puppy to the floor.

The woman was not home but says she was watching via surveillance video.

She provided CBS2/KCAL9 with the video taken yesterday.

It shows the pet sitter — whom the woman says she has used several times — slamming the puppy into the floor.

The woman said after witnessing the incident she raced home. She also reported the puppy — fortunately — was not injured.

The dog’s owner said she used the pet-sitting service Rover many times.

She has not filed a police report.