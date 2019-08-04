



—Southland law enforcement agencies and political leaders offered messages of support and outrage Sunday after this weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

“Hours after the tragedy in El Paso, we’re now faced with another horrific mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted, “We cannot become numb to this senseless gun violence. As we mourn with our nation, we also continue to work, communicating & learning details from our law enforcement partners.”

“Our prayers go out to all of Ohio for yet again another senseless act of domestic terrorism,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted, “Spare me the `now is not the time’ lecture – at the current pace there never will be time to prevent the next one.” He also called for banning the sale and manufacture of semi-automatic rifles with detachable magazines.

“No words can describe the sadness that an entire country can feel when Domestic Terrorism strikes,” the LA County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti made a plea for national unity in solving the scourge of gun violence: “We cannot give in to the hate that drives so much horrific gun violence in our country. Let’s begin the healing with a more thoughtful conversation about how Americans can end this epidemic together.”

“There are no words, thoughts, or prayers that can quell the unspeakable horror that has befallen the El Paso community,” Representative Maxine Waters tweeted, while lashing out at her political opponents, “Shame on [Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell] for taking no action on Dem gun violence prevention bill! Shame on Trump for stoking hatred, racism, & white nationalism. It must end!”