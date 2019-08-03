PASADENA (CBSLA) — America’s soccer stars — the Women’s World Cup Champions — are kicking off a cross-country victory tour today at the Rose Bowl.
The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup titleholders also won the World Cup in the Rose Bowl back in 1999. Now, Team U.S.A. is back at the stadium Saturday for a championship celebration and the start of its five-game victory tour.
“It’s pretty incredible,” said player Alex Morgan. “To start it off at the Rose Bowl is pretty historic.”
The women will play Ireland tonight.
The U.S.A.’s 2-0 victory against the Netherlands on July 7 marked the U.S.W.N.T.’s record fifth appearance in a FIFA Women’s World Cup Final and added a fourth star to the USA’s jersey.
The U.S. is the only nation to have won the World Cup four times: 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.
Related
You must log in to post a comment.