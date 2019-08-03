



— Actor Anton Yelchin died in 2016 in what has been called a freak accident , and now a new documentary film honoring his life in playing in Los Angeles theaters.

The 27-year-old, best known for his work as Checkov in the Star Trek Films, was killed after his Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled in his driveway pinning him to a security gate. The automaker later paid to settle a lawsuit in his death.

“I was raised to love cinema, and I sort of never imagined I would do anything but make movies,” Yelchin says in the film titled “Love, Antosha.”

Throughout his career, Yelchin appeared in nearly 70 movies and television shows alongside stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Robin Williams, Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster

“He was really attached to his parents, really attached to his mother,” Foster said in the documentary.

Yelchin’s parents Victor and Irena were competitive ice skaters in the former Soviet Union. They sought asylum in the United States shortly after Anton was born.

One of the biggest reveals of the film was that Yelchin struggled with cystic fibrosis — a hereditary disease that affects the lungs and digestive system — but for years he didn’t know that he had the disease.

“He knew that he had the illness,” his mother said. “When he was little, we didn’t tell him because he was extremely sensitive. We didn’t know how he would react.”

She said that after he knew of the diagnosis, he kept it from those around him because he didn’t want people to feel sorry for him.

The documentary’s title came from the nickname his parents had for him, and the way he signed cards he would give them.

“It’s perfect, because it’s love from Anton,” his mom said. “His love for the film, his love for photography, his love to people, his love to live.”

“Love, Antosha” is currently playing at Landmark’s Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Boulevard.