HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — Dozens of lifeguards from several Los Angeles County agencies competed Friday night in ocean and beach races to show off their stamina and swimming talents.
The event is part of the four-day International Surf Festival taking place along the southern California coast, and those competing take the contest seriously — but it’s also fun.
“Everyone has great fun; It’s a great rivalry,” Adam Sandler, event spokesperson, said. “These are very action-filled events, and it’s very serious and very competitive, but very fun.”
The final round of contests is scheduled for Saturday night where the winners will be crowned the toughest lifeguards in L.A.
