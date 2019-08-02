NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — A set of 4-year-old twins have set a record as the youngest people to reach the summit of Mount Whitney.
Twins Matthew and Arabella Adams of Northridge, nicknamed the “Super Hiking Twins,” set a record this week for the youngest people in history to hike to the summit of Mt. Whitney without being carried.
Mt Whitney summit Twins – 4 Years 5 months old. Youngest to summit on their own without being carried. Mount Whitney is the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States and stands at 14,505 feet high. More pictures soon on their journey to the top. . . . . . #hiking #outdoors #kids #twins #hikingkids #outdoorkids #summit #happy #challenge #goals #optoutside #socalhikers #mtwhitney #backpacking #whitneyportal
The twins are now the youngest male and female, brother and sister, and twins to hike the mountain.
Their parents started an Instagram account featuring the hikes Matthew and Arabella have conquered.
At 14,505 feet, Mt. Whitney is the tallest mountain in the contagious United States and the Sierra Nevada.
