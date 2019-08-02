



— In the battle for favorite fast food joint, California-based In-N-Out had enjoyed the top spot with the highest customer satisfaction ratings for the past two years, but this year there was a new leader of the pack — Chick-fil-A.

A recent report by Market Force, published by Food & Wine, surveyed 7,600 consumers about their satisfaction level with various restaurant chains, and Chick-fil-A’s 79% customer satisfaction rating put the chicken chain at the top. Second place on the list of highest customer satisfaction was Raising Cane’s, a smaller chain located primarily in the South, with a 78% rating. In-N-Out came in third with a 73% customer satisfaction rating.

It’s not all bad news for the California-based chain, though. In-N-Out remained America’s favorite burger joint. McDonald’s came in last on the list of 14 burger chains with a satisfaction score of 28%, while burger list newcomer Five Guys took second with a satisfaction rating of 68%.

But the biggest shakeups happened within the pizza and sandwich lists. Pizza Ranch, previously the leader of the category, was not even included in the 2019 list. California-based — and LeBron James-backed — Blaze Pizza took the top spot. In the sandwiches category, Jersey Mike’s dethroned Wawa for the top spot.

Chipotle once again claimed the top spot on the Mexican food list, but this year it was with a 61% satisfaction rating — up from last year’s 46.3%.

Krispy Kreme topped the newest category, coffee and bakery, in Market Force’s 2019 report following by Panera and Starbucks.