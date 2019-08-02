LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It may be the dog days of summer, but for NBA fans in Southern California, Christmas has come early.

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will take on Kawhi Leonard and the new-look Clippers on Dec. 25, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: Christmas Day games set for 2019-2020 NBA season include —

Clippers-Lakers at Staples Center

New Orleans at Denver

Boston at Toronto — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2019

The game will mark the first meeting between the two teams on national TV since both rosters underwent dramatic changes this summer, with the Lakers landing Davis in a multiplayer trade with New Orleans and Leonard bolting the Toronto Raptors fresh off an NBA Finals win to join up with Paul George on the Clippers.

Other Christmas Day NBA games will include the Pelicans at the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics taking on the defending champs in Toronto, according to Wojnarowski.