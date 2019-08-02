



— Here is some entertainment news.

And it’s an exclusive for “Entertainment Tonight.” But likely one they didn’t want to report.

After a nearly nine-year run, Nancy O’Dell — the show’s ebullient, ever-smiling co-host — announced she is leaving the program.

O’Dell said she was leaving the program to spend more time with “the most wonderful gal in my life” — her daughter.

The latest issue of CBS WATCH! magazine profiles a day in O’Dell’s life sharing a typical day with her balancing job, family and dogs.

O’Dell joined “ET” in 2010 replacing original host Mary Hart who retired. O’Dell is no stranger to the entertainment genre .Prior to joining “ET,” she spent more than a decade co-hosting “Access Hollywood.”

During her goodbye to the show, and fans, O’Dell said she would not be gone from the airwaves long. She acknowledged the death last week of her longtime “manager/agent and dear friend” John Ferriter.

She said Ferriter had recently told her that life was too short and “do what makes you happy, you’re creating your own best life. I think I’ve heard Oprah say that, too. Two smart people.”

O’Dell’s full on-air goodbye reads as follows:

“Tonight, I’m excited to tell you about the start of a new chapter in my life — a new chapter for this small-town, grateful girl from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, who used to watch fellow Carolinian Leeza Gibbons and Mary Hart on ‘Entertainment Tonight’ thinking, “Wow, what beautiful, powerful women and what a cool job they have — to now having that job for nine years and being a veteran host on the red carpet for almost 25 years. I never take for granted how you have welcomed me into your home and your busy lives.

Not long ago, a dear friend told me to make a life list, write down on one side career milestones, and on the other side, what I still want to accomplish. The first list contains a near embarrassment of riches for me; like being chosen as the host to step into the shoes of the legendary Mary Hart, what an honor, then the people, all the celebrities who have let me into their private worlds, many becoming good friends, and getting to work with so many wonderful and talented people here at ‘Entertainment Tonight.’

I wish I had the time to list names because so many will forever be in my heart, like you, KFray (co-host Kevin Frazier).

As I take on that list of things still to come, it means leaving this position, But it does not mean I am leaving the genre. I’ll be back and it won’t be long. I’m going to enjoy some time off with the most wonderful gal in my life, my daughter, of course, because they grow up way too fast. She is always my priority and then I’ll focus on my new project.

My manager/agent and dear friend of 20 years, John Ferriter, helped me get this job at ‘ET’. He passed away just a week ago. But shortly before his passing, he told me life is too short, do what makes you happy, you’re creating your own best life. I think I’ve heard Oprah say that too, Two smart people.

I’m proud to have this show as part of my story. This last sign off is for you, John, and for all the viewers out there whom I have an unbreakable bond with from our daily chance to talk all things entertainment.

That bond will never change. So, it’s not goodbye, but rather just turning the page to the next chapter.”

The show presented a lovely montage of O’Dell’s A-list interviews and moments. Then a hug and a kiss for KFray and then she blew a kiss to the TV audience.