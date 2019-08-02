Comments
WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — A mother and daughter from Westminster have been charged in what’s being called the “largest housing fraud case in Orange County.”
Errica Madkins Mickens, 55, and Brittany Monet Mickens, 29, were arrested Thursday by investigators from the O.C. District Attorney’s public assistance division.
They are accused of stealing more than $190,000 from the O.C. Housing Authority and the county’s “in-home” supportive services program.
The D.A.’s office says the mother and daughter used multiple birth certificates and I.D. cards to become eligible for public programs.
Each was being held on $190,000 bail at the time of this report.
