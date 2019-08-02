Comments
JOSHUA TREE (CBSLA) — Would you be able to completely unplug for the weekend?
A company called SatelliteInternet.com is giving away $1,000 and a trip for two to Joshua Tree National Park but only to those who agree to disconnect from their tech devices for the weekend.
Studies show that Americans spend upwards of 11 hours per day digitally connected. The folks at SatelliteInternet.com don’t think that leaves much time for “actual living.”
The prize includes a free three day stay in a retro Airbnb in Joshua Tree complete with star-gazing hammocks, poll, and hot tub.
A lucky winner will also receive $1,000 in cash and a stipend of up to $1,000 for travel and food expenses.
Think you could use a digital detox? Submit your application here.
