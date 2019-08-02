Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man riding an electric scooter was struck and killed in the Fairfax District late Thursday night, and the driver of the vehicle that hit him was arrested on DUI charges, according to Los Angeles police.
The collision occurred at Melrose and Martel avenues at 10:30 p.m., police say.
The 24-year-old scooter rider was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
The driver of the car, who was also not identified, was taken into custody on DUI charges.
The exact circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.
