Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 8/2 at 8 a.m.

Three Suspects Arrested In Off-Duty Slaying Of LAPD Officer Juan Diaz

During a series of early Friday morning raids in Los Angeles and Riverside counties, authorities arrested three people in connection with the murder of off-duty Los Angeles police officer Juan Diaz last week.

Shooting Suspect Slams Into San Bernardino Home Following Wild Pursuit, Officer Gunfire

A man with a gunshot wound who may have been involved in two separate shootings — including one in which an officer opened fire – was arrested after his car careened into a San Bernardino home early Thursday morning following a wild police pursuit.

Big-Rig Driver Leaves Trailer Behind After Slamming Into Duarte Apartment Building

The driver of a big-rig left an important component behind, his trailer, after he crashed into a Duarte apartment building and then sped away in only the cab.

Local Weather

A hot weekend ahead with a high Friday of 101 for the valleys, 102 for the Inland Empire.