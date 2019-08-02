



— A nurse at a retirement community in Aliso Viejo is credited with saving an 84-year-old woman from a possible sexual assault when she caught an armed man in the woman’s room.

The incident happened at the Wellington Retirement Community in the 24,000 block of Moulton Parkway Wednesday. According to deputies, the nurse became alarmed around 4:30 in the morning when she heard noises coming from the woman’s room.

Deputies said the nurse and a security guard found 20-year-old Jorge Sucedo, Jr. in the woman’s room with the woman partially disrobed. They say Saucedo stabbed the nurse in the hand with a pair of scissors before running off.

Police found Saucedo a few blocks away. He’s currently being held on a $1 million bail.

Due to the nature of the crime, investigators believe there might be more victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s Special Victim’s Detail at 714-647-7419, or submit an anonymous tip to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or online.