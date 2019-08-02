CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) — A nurse at a retirement community in Aliso Viejo is credited with saving an 84-year-old woman from a possible sexual assault when she caught an armed man in the woman’s room.

Jorge Saucedo is being held on $1 million bail. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Dept.)

The incident happened at the Wellington Retirement Community in the 24,000 block of Moulton Parkway Wednesday. According to deputies, the nurse became alarmed around 4:30 in the morning when she heard noises coming from the woman’s room.

Deputies said the nurse and a security guard found 20-year-old Jorge Sucedo, Jr. in the woman’s room with the woman partially disrobed. They say Saucedo stabbed the nurse in the hand with a pair of scissors before running off.

Police found Saucedo a few blocks away. He’s currently being held on a $1 million bail.

Due to the nature of the crime, investigators believe there might be more victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s Special Victim’s Detail at 714-647-7419, or submit an anonymous tip to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or online.

