



— L.A. Chargers star running back Melvin Gordon has been holding out of the team’s training camp in hopes of negotiating a new contract. Now, according to a new report, Gordon is dissatisfied with the team’s most recent offer and has requested a trade as a result.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Thursday that Gordon’s agent, Damarius Bilbo, requested that the team trade his client last week after the team’s offer “remained at their initial offer of approximately $10 million per season in contract talks.”

The report also states that the team’s general manager, Tom Telesco, did not give Bilbo permission to seek out trade partners after the request was made.

The 26-year-old Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie contract, a fifth year option that has him scheduled to make $5.6 million. In his first four seasons with the team, Gordon has racked up over 5,000 combined yards and 38 combined touchdowns on over 1,100 touches.