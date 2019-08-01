



– A pregnant woman lost control of her SUV and slammed into a barber shop in Bellflower early Thursday morning, displacing several residents who live above the business.

Just before 1 a.m., the SUV careened through the wall of the barber shop, which is in a two-story building in the 9300 block of East Los Angeles Street, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports.

There was no one in the shop at the time, but eight people and several dogs who reside in three apartment on the second floor of the building had to be evacuated over concerns that its structure may have been compromised.

The driver was not seriously hurt, the sheriff’s department said. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash is unclear. Deputies told CBS2 the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.