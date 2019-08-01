



— What kind of car do you think gets stolen most frequently? Are electric cars more likely to be targets of theft, or maybe SUVs and luxury vehicles?

“When I had my car stolen, and it was a Toyota Camry,” car owner Doug Cragou said. “And that was years ago.”

And it’s true, Toyota Camry’s used to be near the top of the list of the most stolen cars — but not anymore.

According to the Highway Loss Data Institute, the Dodge Charger HEMI and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat topped this year’s list, a long with luxury SUVs like the Infiniti QX80.

“It’s definitely luxury; it’s my second one,” said a woman named Sarah who owns an Infiniti QX80. “It’s leather inside, the seats are heated, cooled, everything. The space is great.”

The HDLI said thieves are now looking for luxury, power, big engines and pickup trucks like the Chevy Silverado 1500.

“It’s a good brand, you know, for a family,” Beatriz who owns a Chevy Silverado said. “I have three kids and you can fit a lot in here. We can travel during summer.”

The Cadillac Escalade used to also top the list of most stolen vehicles, but HLDI said the SUV has become harder to steal after the auto maker increased security measures.

As for the least stolen vehicles, think electric. HLDI said the Tesla Model X and Model S are the least stolen vehicles, but the institute suspected it had more to do with where the cars are kept — in a garage, close to a home or near a power supply — rather than thieves not wanting them.

“That makes sense,” Cragou said. “The owners are wealthier and in gated communities — harder for thieves to get in there.”

The five vehicles least likely to be stolen are the BMW 3-series 4-door sedan, the Tesla Model S 4WD, the Tesla Model X 4WD, the Chevrolet Equinox 4WD and the Buick Encore 4WD.

HLDI said car owners who have vehicles that are more likely to be stolen could pay more for their auto insurance policy.

