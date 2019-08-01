



— Two young sisters who were allegedly abducted out of Riverside by their mother’s live-in boyfriend following a domestic violence incident were found in Utah, police said in a Thursday evening news conference.

Riverside police confirmed that Joshua Adle, his parents, and the two girls Adle is accused of kidnapping were apprehended by California Highway Patrol in Utah.

Police told CBSLA’s Nicole Comstock that Utah state troopers found Adle, his parents, and his girlfriend’s 2 daughters in a white Dodge van in Cedar City Utah.

They said the van wasn’t even on their radar and originally believed Adle was driving a Cadillac.

At 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for 20-month-old Darla Yonko and her sister, 8-month-old Emma Yonko, who were allegedly kidnapped by 24-year-old Joshua Adle.

The three were believed to have been heading to Michigan, Riverside police said.

“There was a domestic altercation that occurred, from what we gather, nothing involved the children, but we don’t know his state of mind or anything like that,” Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told CBS2 Wednesday.

Adle was accused of kidnapping the two girls sometime after 10 p.m. Tuesday from their home in the 3100 block of Grace Street. Railsback said Adle sent some alarming text messages right after taking the children.

“She’s been paranoid and terrified over not knowing where her children are,” Railsback said.

The mother says Adle is not the girls’ biological father but has been in a relationship with her for a couple of years. However, Adle’s family contends he is the biological father and the children are in no danger. Officials are not yet calling the situation an Amber Alert because they are unsure if there is a threat to the girls.

According to police, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, there was a physical altercation between the girls’ mother and Adle that precipitated the abductions. The mother put the girls to bed and left the home. When she got back just before 11 p.m., the girls and Adle were gone.

“She left just for a little while to kind of help cool the situation down, and when she returned, the kids and the boyfriend were gone,” Railsback said.

Along with kidnapping the girls, Adle also took their social security cards and birth certificates, police said. At some point, Adle allegedly told his girlfriend he was taking them to a local business, but never returned. He is from the Detroit area, and investigators believe he could be trying to head to the Michigan area.

“If he’s just, in the heat of the moment type thing, and upset, ‘I’m gonna take the kids for a little bit,’ why would he take all this other documentation?” Railsback asked. “So that’s also concerning and leading us to believe that he intends to, or was intending to, keep these kids away from their mom more long term.”

The FBI was assisting in the search.