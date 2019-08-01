Comments
LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for multiple suspects who forced their way into a Lancaster home, tied up the resident and stole several guns late Wednesday night.
The robbery occurred in the 44800 block of Caboose Drive at approximately 10:45 p.m.
The homeowner told L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies that at least four people entered the home, tied him up and then ransacked the house, stealing several guns.
The homeowner was not hurt. The suspects remain at large.
There was no immediate description of the suspects. It’s unclear if the homeowner knew them prior to the robbery, or whether the home invasion was a random attack.
