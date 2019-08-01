Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles city councilman wants to ease electric scooters off of the sidewalk.
According to councilman Paul Koretz, there needs to be more safety for pedestrians, as well as those who are riding in traffic.
Koretz requested the Los Angeles Department of Transportation to place decals on sidewalks to detur rider from using them.
So far, 21 decals have been installed on 3rd Street between La Cienaga Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.
Additional decals are planned for Melrose Avenue and Beverly Boulevard.
