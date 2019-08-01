BURBANK (CBSLA) — It’s a back-to-school shopping item that no parent wants to put on their wish list.

But in what is now a sign of the times, school supply stores are selling bullet-resistant backpacks.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Amy Johnson spoke to some parents and students who wished a rash of school shootings hadn’t led to this situation.

She reported from outside an Office Depot in Burbank where the backpacks are being sold.

The backpacks were first sold in 2007 by a Massachusetts father. Now, they can be found on line, in retail stores, back-to-school supply stores.

But many are wondering if they are worth it.

“Honestly,” says mom Monique Robinson, “the whole idea just scares me.”

She thinks the backpacks might give a false sense of security.

“I don’t even think you can prepare for that — because when they’re in class, do they have a backpack on? Do they have it on all the time? I think it creates fear. So, no, I wouldn’t be a proponent of it. But I get it. I get that some parents would feel that their child might be a little more safe.”

Just last year, “Inside Edition” tested a bullet-resistant backpack. It stopped the bullet.

And they spoke to Guard Dog Security president Yasir Sheikh.

“There is definitely a spike in sales after a mass shooting,” Sheikh says, “but more so after a school shooting.”

“Inside” tested the same backpack the company sells that retails for about $120.00 at Office Depot and Office Max.

“It might make me feel scared, just walking around,” said 12-year-old Sebastian. “I don’t know why.”

His mother, Sandra Reyes, said she would prefer other safety measures at school.

“I mean, I think it’s good, but instead of that, why not something where they can check kids aren’t bringing guns to school instead so we can feel more secure.”

Teacher John Herceg said he supports anything that would improve safety for children.

“At the beginning,” Herceg says, “I’m sure a lot of people would be worried about it, concerned about it, but again, if it’s safety for the children, absolutely. Anything for them.”

There are many different versions of bullet-resistant backpacks and experts say not all are created equal and they may not all withstand all types of weapons.