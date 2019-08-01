HYDE PARK (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that injured one suspect.
According to LASD, an adult male suspect was shot around 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Brynhurst Avenue in Hyde Park. No deputies were injured.
The suspect’s condition was not immediately known.
The LASD said a deputy was conducting an traffic stop when the shooting occurred. The reason for the traffic stop was not disclosed.
Details on what led up to the shooting were also not disclosed.
LASD issued a warning for people to avoid the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue.
#LASD Avoid Crenshaw Blvd/Florence Ave, L.A area re #policeactivities. pic.twitter.com/u3yRnPUIAx
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 1, 2019
