Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 8/1 at 8 a.m.

Suspect Shot, Killed After Opening Fire On Deputy During Hyde Park Traffic Stop

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man in his 20s during a gunfire exchange following a traffic stop early Thursday morning in the South L.A. neighborhood of Hyde Park, while a second suspect was at large.

Pregnant Driver Slams Into Bellflower Beauty Salon Overnight

A 21-year-old pregnant woman may have suffered a medical episode which caused her to lose control of her SUV and slam into a beauty salon in Bellflower early Thursday morning, displacing several residents who live above the business.

Video Appears To Show Boyfriend Of Missing Monrovia Woman Rap ‘I Killed My B—-‘

Video surfaced Wednesday of a man inside a Los Angeles bar rapping about killing and burying a person the same night a woman vanished from Monrovia.

Local Weather

Turning up the heat Thursday with a high of 96 for valleys and 98 for the Inland Empire.