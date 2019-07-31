



– The driver of a semi-truck was killed after losing control and crashing on the 10 Freeway in Ontario in the early morning hours Wednesday, downing power lines in the process.

The big-rig was headed west on the 10 Freeway when it crashed just after 3:30 a.m. near Archibald Avenue.

According to witnesses, the truck struck the median and then hit a power pole, which then brought power lines down across the entire freeway, some of which were sparking.

California Highway Patrol reports that the driver died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

A sedan sustained minor damage when it struck the downed lines, but the driver of that car was not hurt, CHP reports.

CHP was forced to issue a Sig Alert and shut down both sides of the freeway while it cleared the power lines, backing up traffic.

By 7:30 a.m., all but two westbound lanes had reopened. Caltrans reported that drivers should expect delays while crews clear the debris.

What caused the driver to lose control is under investigation.