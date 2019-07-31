



Driving in Los Angeles has always been chaotic, but some say one intersection in particular is on another level.

A poorly painted intersection in the Ladera Heights neighborhood is raising eyebrows for its potentially dangerous and collision-causing arrangement.

A video originally posted on Reddit shows cars cautiously making their turns through the intersection at Stocker Street and La Brea – many coming within just a foot or two of each other.

The cars in the right lane on both sides of the left-hand turn are seen tryiing to avoid hitting each other because the dotted lines were painted too close together.

Some locals have reported seeing crashes on a daily basis, while other drivers appeared confused about which lane their car should be in.

“This intersection is such a (expletive) show, the whole thing needs to be nuked from orbit and rebuilt”, wrote one Reddit user.