RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory early Wednesday morning for two small children out of Riverside.

According to the CHP, the two girls — 20-month-old Darla Yonko and 8-month-old Emma Yonko — were taken by 24-year-old Joshua Adle.

Adle was last seen wearing a dark blue sleeveless shirt with a tribal tattoo on his left upper arm. Adle drives a 4-door blue 1982 Cadillac with a white top.

Darla was last seen wearing purple zip-up pajamas. Emma was last seen wearing white and yellow zip-up pajamas.

