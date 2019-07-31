RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory early Wednesday morning for two small children out of Riverside.
According to the CHP, the two girls — 20-month-old Darla Yonko and 8-month-old Emma Yonko — were taken by 24-year-old Joshua Adle.
Adle was last seen wearing a dark blue sleeveless shirt with a tribal tattoo on his left upper arm. Adle drives a 4-door blue 1982 Cadillac with a white top.
Darla was last seen wearing purple zip-up pajamas. Emma was last seen wearing white and yellow zip-up pajamas.
