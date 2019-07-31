



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 7/31 at 8 a.m.

Search On For Two Missing Riverside Sisters Abducted By Mother’s Boyfriend

Authorities early Wednesday morning were searching for two young sisters who were likely abducted out of Riverside by their mother’s boyfriend following a domestic violence incident.

Man Released From Jail After Attempting To Kidnap Girl In San Jacinto Tried To Kidnap Second Girl, Deputies Say

A San Jacinto man who was released on bail after being arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a teen girl Sunday in San Jacinto is now suspected of a second such kidnapping attempt in the same area. He remains at large.

Local Weather

Warm and muggy Wednesday with a high of 76 for the beaches and 94 for the valleys, with a big warming trend coming in Friday.