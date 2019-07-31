



— More than a dozen cats rescued from a Moreno Valley home earlier this month are available for adoption, officials said Tuesday.

The 16 adult cats and kittens available were taken from a home belonging to 44-year-old Kristen Gotangco who was arrested and charged charged with 17 counts of felony animal cruelty.

“These cats and kittens were denied the care and love they deserve, and it’s time they found responsible and gentle human companions,” Animal Shelter Director Steve Fries said. “We’re hoping the public steps forward to finally end their long ordeal.”

Gotangco allegedly kept more than 100 animals on her property in the 22000 block of La Jolla Circle. More than 20 were found dead or in such dire condition that they needed to be euthanized, according to investigators who said many of the cats were caged and living in filth. Two dogs were also rescued from the property.

Deputies first went to the property following complaints by neighbors of a foul odor.

Fries said a number of the cats will not be available for adoption, because they are feral. Instead, these cats will be sent to recuse facilities that specialize in boarding untamed pets.

Gotangco is free on a $50,000 bond and is next due in court on Aug. 15.

Anyone interested in adopting the cats is asked to contact the Moreno Valley Animal Shelter at 951-413-3790. The facility, located at 14041 Ellsworth St., is open Tuesday through Saturday. Visit the shelter’s website for more information.

