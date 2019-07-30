LOS ANGLES (CBSLA) — The second set of debates for the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, and some local spots are getting in on the action with viewing parties.

The debates will begin at 5 p.m. both nights and will each feature 10 candidates. The debates will be streamed — without requiring a log-in or cable provider — on all CNN platforms, including CNN.com, CNN’s mobile apps and CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.

To qualify for the debate, candidates needed to either register 1% support in three qualified polls or have 65,000 unique donors to their campaign — including a minimum of 200 donors in at least 20 states.

A draw determined whether candidates would debate Tuesday or Wednesday, and the candidates’ positions on the stage at the Fox Theatre in Detroit were determined by public polling numbers, with top candidates in the center of the stage.

Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will be the moderators.

Standing from left to right in Tuesday’s debates will be author Marianne Williamson; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

Tuesday night watch parties:

— Busby’s East, 5364 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles;

— The Gramercy, 2460 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;

— Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood;

— Jalapeno Pete’s, 11616 Ventura Blvd., Studio City;

— Medrano’s Mexican Restaurant, 19319 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita;

— Rocco’s West Hollywood, 8900 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood;

— Rusty’s, 256 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica;

— Schooner Bar and Grill, 2701 190th St., Redondo Beach;

— 1268 N. Avenue 50, Highland Park;

— 9401 Oakmore Road, Beverlywood.

Standing from left to right in Wednesday’s debates will be Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; former Vice President Joe Biden; California Sen. Kamala Harris; businessman Andrew Yang; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; and former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Wednesday night watch parties:

— The Abbey Bar, 692 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood;

— Chibogs, 1925 W Temple St., Los Angeles;

— Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice;

— The Game Sports Bar, 5630 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester;

— Hamburger Mary’s, 330 Pine Ave., Long Beach;

— Jalapeno Pete’s, 11616 Ventura Blvd., Studio City;

— Schooner Bar and Grill, 2701 190th St., Redondo Beach;

— Vincenzo’s Pizza, 24504 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita; and

— 9401 Oakmore Road, Beverlywood.

