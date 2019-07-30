ENCINO (CBSLA) — A brush fire Tuesday tore through about 10 acres of thick brush in the Sepulveda Basin and displaced as many as 100 homeless people, officials said.

Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a large grass fire just before 3:45 p.m. in the Sepulveda Basin area.

The fire was later categorized as a brush fire and had burned less than five acres of brush in a confined area near Balboa Park.

Fire crews said as many as 100 homeless people were living in the burn area in an estimated 50 or more encampments. Homeless services officials were called to the scene to help relocate them.

Officials also said roughly half a dozen propane tanks exploded, hampering crews’ efforts to stop the fire’s forward progress.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

“It just overtook us,” said Steve Windham, who lived in one of the encampments. “It was pandemonium.”

LAFD temporarily closed the Metro Orange Line busway in both directions between White Oak Ave and Woodley Ave while crews worked to fully extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters were expected to remain on site through the night putting out any hot spots.