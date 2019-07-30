



— Emotions ran high at Monday night’s packed Simi Valley City Council meeting with many upset after a councilwoman posted a video critical of President Donald Trump’s latest sweep of undocumented immigrants to Facebook.

In the video, Councilwoman Ruth Luevanos used her platform as a member of the council to talk about the border detention centers — referring to them at one point as “concentration camps” — and informed immigrants of their rights during raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Simi Valley Mayor Keith Mashburn said Luevanos has her right to free speech, but said that she shouldn’t have used her city office.

“It gave the appearance that it was endorsed by the city,” Mashburn said. “It had a city logo, and she announced that she was a city council member. It made it appear that it was the stance of the council.”

And even before the council meeting, lines were divided with residents on both sides of the issue prompting the presence of police officers to keep the peace.

“Ms. Luevanos, you claim that immigration and customs enforcement officers are doing their jobs is immoral. Immoral means unethical, dishonest. That’s not the true classification of immoral.

Critics took exception to the fact that Luevanos referred to immigrant detention centers as “concentration camps,” and they’re calling what she advised to undocumented people as lawlessness. But Luevanos disagrees.

“I don’t think police officers are encouraging lawlessness when they give people their Miranda rights, which they’re required to do by the U.S. Supreme Court,” Luevanos said. “I actually have a law degree and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, so me giving people their rights — telling them what their rights are — which are according to the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which is the equal protection clause, is no different than police officers telling people their Miranda rights.”

The councilwoman’s posts have drawn death threats on social media, and some are asking for a recall. But Luevanos said she’s not going anywhere.

After the bevy of public speakers, council members responded briefly before taking a 1 a.m. break.