



— A Toyota Prius police believe a woman from Monrovia was kidnapped was found early Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles.

The gray car with a license plate matching the one reported in the Monrovia kidnapping was found by LAPD officers at about 3 a.m. near Hill and Second streets. The car was surrounded by LAPD cruisers and a SWAT vehicle, but police have not yet said whether 27-year-old Robert Anthony Camou or his girlfriend, 31-year-old Amanda Kathleen Custer, remain in the area.

Witnesses told police Custer was last seen being pushed into the hatch area of a gray Toyota Prius Monday at about 8:15 a.m. Sheriff’s investigators say they believe she was being put there against her will, although she did not appear to be struggling.

Deputies say they have had to respond to calls involving the couple before, but on Monday blood was found from an apparent assault.

Custer is described as a 5-foot-8, 140-pound white woman with brown hair and green eyes. Camou is a 6-foot-tall, 150-pound white man with brown hair and brown eyes.