LIVE:Large Fire Breaks Out In Sepulveda Basin
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Last Call Bill, Senate Bill 58

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A California Senate bill could allow bars in Southern California to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

Senate Bill 58 was passed in May and is currently waiting approval by the Assembly.

If approved, local legislation would extend the sale of alcohol until 4 a.m. in L.A. bars and nightclubs, but not liquor stores.

Supporters of the bill say it could potentially provide downtown L.A. with an economic boost.

The Assembly returns from recess in a few weeks.

Comments