Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A California Senate bill could allow bars in Southern California to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.
Senate Bill 58 was passed in May and is currently waiting approval by the Assembly.
If approved, local legislation would extend the sale of alcohol until 4 a.m. in L.A. bars and nightclubs, but not liquor stores.
Supporters of the bill say it could potentially provide downtown L.A. with an economic boost.
The Assembly returns from recess in a few weeks.
You must log in to post a comment.