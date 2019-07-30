



— Former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett has sold his San Fernando Valley home in an off-market deal, property records showed.

According to Variety, Smollett sold the Studio City property for $1.655 million, taking a $30,000 loss on the bungalow that he bought a little over two years ago for $1.687 million.

The 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 7,573 sq. ft. home was not listed for public sale but records showed that the sale closed on July 15.

Smollett, who was accused of staging a fake hate crime with him as the victim that has since been dismissed, has been “camping out in New York while working on a ‘new project’ and ‘lining up work’”, Variety reports.

The actor was cleared of all charges in March and has since reappeared on social media in a photo with his family in New York.

According to Variety, Jussie is looking at a $130,000 lawsuit brought by the city of Chicago to recover money spent investigating the alleged hoax as well as a special prosecutor’s review that was called by a Cook County judge.