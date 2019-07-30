



The Play That Goes Wrong is a slapstick comedy about a murder mystery that will keep your eyes glued to the stage and leave you asking yourself, “Did they mean to do that?” This Broadway play is the perfect crossover between Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python.

The play takes place at opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things go from bad to catastrophic. This gut-busting hit is perfect for all ages. Don’t miss the play everyone’s talking about! The Play That Goes Wrong is at the Ahmanson Theatre now through August 11th. For tickets and information go to centertheatregroup.org!