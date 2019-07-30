



– A dog was killed in a fire which ripped through a large Encino home and its detached garage Tuesday morning, displacing a family of four.

At around 9 a.m., dozens of city of Los Angeles firefighters were called to the 3700 block of North Valley Meadow Road to find that flames which had engulfed a detached garage had spread to an adjacent two-story, nearly 5,000 square-foot home on the same property.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape safely, the fire department said. However, firefighters later found a dog dead in the four-car garage.

It took 73 firefighters 44 minutes to bring the flames under control. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding brush and threatening other nearby homes.

The fire collapsed the roof of the garage and left the home uninhabitable, LAFD reports. The Red Cross was assisting the family with temporary housing.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. A financial estimate of the damage was not confirmed.