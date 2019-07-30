LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that 20-year-old Disney star Cameron Boyce’s official cause of death earlier this month was due to epilepsy.

Boyce was found unresponsive in the early afternoon of July 6 at his home in the 5100 block of Cartwright Avenue in North Hollywood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed Monday on July 8 but an official cause of death had been deferred pending additional testing.

Boyce’s family later confirmed the news of his death and indicated that he suffered a seizure and died due to an ongoing medical condition later explained to be epilepsy.

“[Boyce’s] tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” Boyce’s family told People in a statement Tuesday night. “We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing.”

Boyce appeared in the television series, “Jessie,” among others. His acting career started at the age of 9, appearing in music videos and soap operas before he moved to the big screen, even playing Adam Sandler’s son in “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2.”

Boyce was most recently known for playing Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos in the fantasy TV musical “Descendants” and is believed to have filmed his part in “Descendants 3”, which is set to be released Aug. 2.

The Disney Channel canceled the scheduled July 22 red-carpet premiere and announced that the Walt Disney Co. would make a donation to the Thirst Project, a nonprofit for which Boyce raised $30,000 to build wells for clean drinking water in Swaziland.

