Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 7/30 at 8 a.m.

Suspect In Monrovia Kidnapping In Custody After Downtown LA Standoff; Girlfriend Still Missing

A man who police say was seen kidnapping his girlfriend has been taken into custody after a standoff in downtown Los Angeles.

Simi Valley Councilwoman Faces Backlash To Video Posted To Facebook

Emotions ran high at Monday night’s packed Simi Valley City Council meeting with many upset after a councilwoman posted a video critical of President Donald Trump’s latest sweep of undocumented immigrants to Facebook.

Jury Rules Katy Perry Copied Christian Rap Song For Her Hit ‘Dark Horse’

A jury Monday ruled that parts of Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” were lifted from a song written by Christian rapper Marcus Gray, who is known as Flame.

Local Weather

Temperature will be in the 70s along the coast, 80s for downtown L.A. and 90s for the valleys and Inland Empire.