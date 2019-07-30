



— An all-too-common tale of the difficulty of housing in Los Angeles has a happy ending.

Thelma Smith, the 102-year-old woman whose eviction from her Ladera Heights apartment outraged former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, has moved to Washington D.C. to live with her family.

Smith got the eviction notice from her landlord in May. She had been living in her apartment for decades, and her landlord said he was asking her to leave so his daughter could move in.

After news of Smith’s eviction got widespread attention, her landlord gave her another month in the apartment. The centenarian, who used to work as an executive secretary for the Sugar Ray Youth Foundation, also got offers of a new place to live from Schwarzenegger and Ridley-Thomas.

However, Smith decided to move in with her remaining family, and flew out to the East Coast on Monday.