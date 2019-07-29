



— Firefighters nearly have a handle on a brush fire that caused major damage to a multi-million dollar home in Chino Hills.

The 156-acre Star Fire is 80 percent contained as of Monday morning. Chino Avenue remains closed from Chino Hills Parkway to Box Springs Road.

Three firefighters suffered bee stings during the firefight. Two were treated on the scene, and one was taken to a hospital.

The fire erupted at about 2 p.m. Sunday in a rugged area near Falling Star Lane and Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Valley fire officials said.

Fire officials on Monday confirmed that a momentary drop in water pressure Sunday, due to the combination of firefighters tapping into the water supply alongside homeowners who also took up garden hoses to try and protect their homes.

“We immediately contacted the water department and asked them to up the water pressure, which they did, and we were quickly able to resume operations at 100 percent,” Chino Valley Fire spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara said.

At the height of the brush fire, about 180 firefighters, four helicopters and four fixed-wing aircraft from Chino Valley, San Bernardino County, Los Angeles County and CalFire were battling the blaze.