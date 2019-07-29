



— Police are still on the hunt for the gunman who killed an off-duty police officer in Lincoln Heights Saturday morning.

Juan Diaz was gunned down after reportedly confronting a tagger with gang ties at the “Avenue 26” taco stand. Officer Diaz, who was 24, had only been with the department for two years.

Police are searching for video footage and ask that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting contact investigators.

Mourners are leaving candles, flowers and pictures for Officer Diaz at a growing memorial outside police headquarters. On Sunday, family, friends and classmates of the policy academy grad gathered for an impromptu vigil.

“We continue to keep the Diaz family in our thoughts and prayers, while honoring Officer Diaz’s memory,” an LAPD statement read, “The Los Angeles Police Department appreciates the ongoing support of Angelenos during this difficult time. Services for Officer Diaz are still pending.”