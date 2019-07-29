(CBS Local)– “Orange Is The New Black” is back on Netflix for its seventh and final season.

This season, the show leans into the current political climate as several episodes revolve around ICE detention centers and the immigration debate. Melinna Bobadilla is a newcomer to the show, but her character Santos plays a pivotal role in portraying what it like top be stuck between two countries.

“I am Latina, I am the daughter of immigrants. My parents came from Mexico,” said Bobadilla in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Their circumstances were thankfully very different than what Santos had to go through. I’m a brown woman… and there’s an automatic solidarity there. Getting into the role was so exciting and challenging as an actor. Separately, there was this persistent layer of heartbreak because I got to take the clothes off at the end of the day and wipe my face. My brothers and sisters in detention centers are still living that reality.”

The UC Berkley grad and California native had been a fan of the show for a long time before joinuig the final season of “Orange Is The New Black.” Her character Santos gets introduced slowly in the first two episodes she appears in and then later takes on a larger role. The Netflix hit show has become a leader in telling the stories of women and people of color and Bobadilla is extremely grateful to have the opportunity to shape the next generation.

“It would’ve been nice to see a princess that had a nose like me or skin like me or thicker hair,” said Bobadilla. “I’m glad that this new generation slowly gets to start having that empowerment.”

In addition to her role on “Orange Is The New Black,” Bobadilla will also be appearing in the new Apple show created by Kumail Nanjani called “Little America.” While Bobadilla has a lot to look forward to, she remains focused on the impact of “Orange Is The New Black” as it finally comes to an end.

“This huge, award-winning show has been a juggernaut for Netflix and set the tone for the whole binge-watching movement,” said Bobadilla. “I had no idea how many episodes I was going to do at the beginning. It was more than I expected and I’m very happy about that. I was geeking out on really small things, like walking to my dressing room and seeing the names of the different characters like Piper, Flaca, Crazy Eyes and then there’s my dressing room.”