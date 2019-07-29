LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Newly released video shows the moments leading up to the death of a man two years ago at a Los Angeles County jail — his parents are now suing for wrongful death.

The video shows deputies shooting pepper spray into Juan Correa Jr.’s cell. They said it was because he and his cell mate were fighting.

Correa is next shown sitting on a bench in a hallway. The family’s attorney said this was when Correa began to experience breathing problems.

Other deputies are shown arriving, and Correa leans over. The deputies are shown sitting him back up before he slips onto the floor.

The family’s attorney alleged that the deputies never called a supervisor.

When a sergeant arrived, the attorney alleged he failed to call a doctor.

The deputies then took Correa to a shower area where he is said to have collapsed.

“The deputies knew he had breathing problems,” attorney Luis Carrillo said. “The deputies knew he had difficulties, still they did not call for medical help.”

Emergency responders were eventually called to the shower area to help.

The family said their son had mental health issues and should never have been in general population.

“I feel a lot of pain in my heart, because of all the things that they did to him,” mother Maria Correa said.

Neither the county nor the sheriff’s department will comment on pending litigation.