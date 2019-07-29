



— More and more men seem to be getting their feet sandal-ready with pedicures.

Some attribute the increase to a shift in grooming norms thanks to shows like Netflix’s “Queer Eye” and celebrities like LeBron James posting videos from the nail salon chair.

Marie Nails, with locations in Los Angeles, New York, and Honolulu, told the Wall Street Journal that they have noticed the rise in male customers.

“We have regulars, and they refer, so we [have gotten] more this year,” they said.

The popularity of sandals has also been said to have helped in the increase of men in the salons.

Bellacures in Los Angeles told the WSJ they have seen more men coming in for pedicures this summer saying, “…many men will be wearing open-toed shoes, sandals, going to the beach, or on vacation where their feet will be exposed.”

According to the WSJ, when a customer went into her local salon, the ratio of men to women was four to one.